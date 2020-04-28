Kanye West Spars With ‘Forbes’ Over His Billionaire Status
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Forbes magazine has finally confirmed Kanye West‘s billionaire status, but according to the musician, they still shorted him on his actual net-worth. Editors at the money mag claim West took issue with his published $1.3 billion estimate, texting staffers that apparently don’t know “how to count” that his net-worth is actually closer to 3.3 billion. Senior editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg said the rapper messaged the team of money-crunchers, “It’s not a billion. It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” West even accused the publication of being “a part of a group of media” attempting to “suppress his self-made narrative because of his race.” But Forbes has a longstanding system to ensure accuracy. “For years, Forbes had an informal ‘Trump rule’ — take whatever the [then]future president insisted he was worth, divide by three, and start honing from there,” Greenberg wrote. “Like mentor, like mentee.”