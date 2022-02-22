Kanye West Upset About a Photo of Chicago With Aunt Khloe
Auntie Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of her and niece Chicago and the photo had a filter on it.
She posted the photo on her Instagram stories.
Kanye took to his Instagram to share his displeasure.
These pics are too grown looking for my little girl.
The filter appeared to give Chicago longer eyelashes and a glossy lip.
Khloe is known for using filters and she was in the picture with Chicago that involved the filter