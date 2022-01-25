Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Is “Coming Sooner Than You Think”
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Kanye West performs at the Rn. 1st Annual Roc City Classic Starring Kevin Durant x Kanye West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
The COO of Kanye’s GOOD Music label spoke with Complex about West’s upcoming sequel to DONDA. Steven Victor says Ye is working on his latest “masterpiece” saying the project is coming “sooner than you think.”
Victor also said Pusha T is working on a follow-up to his 2018 “Daytona” album. “The procession is starting and it’s not stopping,” said Victor.
Pusha T spoke during the same interview saying,
“All I’ll say is this: The album of the motherfu__ing year is coming,” Pusha said. “A Pusha album takes a long time…but when it comes together, ain’t nothing f__king with it.”
Victor followed up Pusha’s statement saying,
“And we’re dropping back to back to back. You know when the President comes to town and they have the procession and all that, and the trucks, and it feels never-ending? That’s how we’re coming this year.”