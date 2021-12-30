Kardashian Family Breaks Silence on Murder of Former Business Manager Angela Kukawski
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: (L-R) Talent Manager, Jenner Communications, Kris Jenner, Model Kendall Jenner, Founder, Kylie Cosmetics Kylie Jenner, Founder, The Business of Fashion Imran Amed and Founder and CEO, KKW Kim Kardashian attends an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition 'The Age of Influence' at Peachy's/Chinese Tuxedo on May 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)
Kim Kardashian’s business manager, Angie Kukawski was murdered by her boyfriend.
49 year old Jason Barker has been arrested and charged with her murder.
Angie also worked with Kanye, Nicki Minaj and did work for Tupac’s estate.
In a statement the Kardashian/Jenner family said,
Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible.
She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.