Karma is a sweet, sweet, thing!

So obviously we all remember that sad and depressing loss Nebraska suffered to the Colorado Buffaloes during Scott Frost’s opening game two weeks ago. It didn’t help that it was Colorado who beat us. I was excited when the two game series with Colorado were announced, but now, I’m ultra excited to take the trip up to Boulder and take down those damn Buffaloes next year. To make the situation worse, if you don’t remember during that game, one of Colorado’s players tried to twist the crap out of our starting quarterback’s ankle which would then force him to sit for the next game resulting in our team’s first 0-2 start since the 1950s. Since then, our hatred towards Colorado has remained the same, if not increased an insurmountable amount since that disappointing game day Saturday. Well I’m happy to say that the good karma has finally arrived to Lincoln. During the Buffaloes game against New Hampshire last Saturday, the Colorado Buffalo’s mascot experienced something no man wants to watch. Husker fans, God has returned the favor. You try and snap our quarterback’s ankle, you shoot a t shirt cannon straight into your nads! Shortly after that incident, the mascot was carted off the field. -Willy J

Here is the video of the Colorado Buffalo’s mascot shooting himself directly into the family jewels with a t-shirt cannon, courtesy of Barstool.