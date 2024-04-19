Karma Isn’t Just In The Song Title

JoJo Siwa released her new song, “Karma’s a B**TCH” and the internet went wild, but not in a good way. The song was apparently already recorded by Brit Smith, but was never released (see the comparison below). JoJo said she didn’t steal it especially not from Brit Smith, because she doesn’t even know who that is. Which inspired Brit Smith to release her version, which is now topping the charts. Do you think JoJo stole it or was it an innocent oops from management?

