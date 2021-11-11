Karyn Parsons Rejected Will Smith
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Will Smith has revealed that his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Karyn Parsons rejected dating him.
He also says he is happy that she did.
He said in his book, “Not only did Karyn beat out a slew of Hollywood big hitters to win her role, but she was smart enough to tell me ‘hell no’ when I tried to explain we were not really cousins, so it would be fine if we dated.”
The reason why? Because she said it would mess up their working relationship.
He added, “She knew better than that – good call, K.P.”