Kate Hudson takes on the Spicy Wings

It’s the Youtube show with hot questions and even hotter wings. How did Kate Hudson do on the First We Feast Hot One’s Wing Challenge?

NEW #HotOnes episode 🔥 Academy Award–nominated actress & entrepreneur Kate Hudson is starring in the long-awaited film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Netflix Dec 23rd, but can she handle the Hot Ones gauntlet?

Find out NOW: https://t.co/jLhFmxFdJd

Presented by @Zelle pic.twitter.com/dMbegOXsa5

— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) December 8, 2022