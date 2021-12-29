Katy Perry Reveals Vegas Residency Setlist
Katy Perry will hit the stage to start her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday (December 29). Katy Perry: PLAY will run until March 19, 2022, at the Resorts World Theatre.
“TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND. Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! #PLAY (sic)” Perry wrote on Instagram while sharing the setlist for the show.
Perry will perform hits, “I Kissed A Girl,” “California Girls,” and will end the night with “Firework.”