Katy Perry says hearing Olivia Rodrigo reference her music make her feel ‘old’
PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie of the television show American Idol speak onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Recently, Katy Perry expressed that hearing Olivia Rodrigo reference her music makes her feel ‘old’.
She said, “Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I’m not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it’s coming all the way back around.”
Katy continued, “Things are nostalgic? What? It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, ‘Oh my gosh! I used to listen to you when I was a kid’ and they’re, like, full-on adults with kids.”
Perry added, “It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people. It’s fun! It’s wonderful to have that stamp.”