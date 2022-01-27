KC Pet Project Highlights Their Longest Residents
Puppy indoors with head resting on the couch and looking up.
The KC Pet Project is a humane society in Kansas City. They care for over 14,000 animals a year and work with other animal welfare organizations to increase the number of homeless pets adopted and focus on lifesaving programs promoting pet retention, identification, lost pet reunions, and pet ownership education throughout the community. They recently took to social media to highlight their longest residents and we love them ALL!!