KC Pet Project Highlights Their Longest Residents

Jan 27, 2022 @ 6:41am
Puppy indoors with head resting on the couch and looking up.

The KC Pet Project is a humane society in Kansas City.  They care for over 14,000 animals a year and work with other animal welfare organizations to increase the number of homeless pets adopted and focus on lifesaving programs promoting pet retention, identification, lost pet reunions, and pet ownership education throughout the community.  They recently took to social media to highlight their longest residents and we love them ALL!!

@kcpetproject See all of our available pets by visiting the link in our bio #animalshelter #shelterdogs #shelterdog ♬ _Cute – Gabe Lost

TAGS
Dogs Humane Society Kansas Kansas City KC Pet Project Missouri Shelter
