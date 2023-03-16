Keanu Reeves Praising Tom Cruise

Source: YouTube

Keanu Reeves is praising fellow action star Tom Cruise. At a special screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4,” Keanu was asked about Cruise, who is known for performing his own stunts in his action movies. Reeves said, “He’s just amazing. He’s just incredible, what he does.” Reeves was then asked about the possibility of an onscreen pairing with Cruise and said, “I don’t know. Maybe, we could be side-by-side with a common goal.” Reeves leaves many of his on-screen stunts to the professionals but says he tries to do as much as he can with the action scenes in the latest “John Wick” film. What two action stars would you like to see in the same movie?