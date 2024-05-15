Kearney Weatherman Goes Viral
It is not secret that our newscasters go above and beyond to keep us informed and safe, especially during significant weather events. Our friends at KHGI, in Kearney, dealt with that last week when a tornado came through the town. When everyone was sent to the storm shelter, meteorologist Tim Reith, continued staying in studio and on air, to make sure the residents in Kearney were safe. Incredible work!!
@natwxdesk Intense moments at KHGI in Nebraska as a tornado approaches the station. Chief Meteorologist Tim Reith sends all his co-workers to the storm shelter as he continues to track the #tornado live on the air. #tvnews #weather #stormcoverage #meteorologist #severeweather ♬ original sound – The National Weather Desk
