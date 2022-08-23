Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Isn’t On ‘The Voice’ This Season

Kelly Clarkson recently addressed why she isn’t on The Voice this season.

Kelly said, “I hadn’t had a minute and it’s obviously been a rough couple of years so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

She continued about needing a break and revealed what she did during her time off, “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains and walked along [the water.] My sister, my nephew and I, and a couple of friends literally spent the whole summer in the mountains, getting out in nature.”

She added, “The kids were with me and their dad…It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, we were both in Montana so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well.”