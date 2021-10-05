Kelly Clarkson Gets Another Win In Court
Kelly Clarkson won a court hearing to determine if the Montana homes she owns belong solely to her or are subject to an even split between her and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
According to the law, the ranch belongs to Kelly because she purchased the ranch with her own money before she married.
Clarkson was also awarded two other Montana properties.
Kelly and Brandon officially divorced in August.
A judge ordered her to pay $200,000 in spousal and child support, even though she was granted primary physical custody in November.