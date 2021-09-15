Kelly Clarkson Teases New Christmas Single “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)
Kelly Clarkson has announced that she has a new Christmas single due out on September 23rd.
The new song titled, “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)” is the first release from her upcoming album due out later this year.
Kelly shared the news via Instagram and said, “You’re gonna love it!”