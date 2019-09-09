Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show starts today!
Is anyone else excited for this?! Did you know she is launching her own talk show?? It’s weekdays at 2pm on NBC (here in Lincoln) and on her first week she has The Rock, John Legend, ELLEN and Chance the Rapper! WHAT?! Off to a good start. AND she will open each show with a cover song – genius! Watch the above video to see why The Rock is her first guest…
She also had a very fun singing challenge on the Tonight Show after Sunday Night Football last night 🙂
Between her talk show and promo and THE VOICE… it’s a Kelly Clarkson takeover y’all.
Will you watch her talk show?
-Lindsey