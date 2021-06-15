Kendall Jenner ‘Had a Rule’ About Boyfriends Appearing on KUWTK
According to Keeping Up With The Kardashians executive producer, Farnaz Farjam, Kendall Jenner had a rule during the show’s 14-year run.
“Kendall’s always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show…Because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”
So that’s why you never saw Kendall’s love life unfold on television, however, now the supermodel posts her boyfriend Devin Booker on social media after being together for a year.