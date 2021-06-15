Kevin Hart Claps Back

Kevin Hart has had enough of the, “He’s not funny” talk and decided to Tweet all about it this morning. Hart started off with, “I got time today….”, and then tweeted this follow-up, “The “He’s not funny” slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are int he top 3 of all time. I have been the highest grossing comedian in entertainment for years now”. Additionally, he said, “The hate/slander fuels me to do more”. Do you think Kevin Hart is funny? Have you ever gone on a social media rant about something? If so, what did you say?