Kevin Hart New show Hart to Heart

Aug 3, 2021 @ 3:42pm

See Kevin Hart Grill Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson & More Stars In Hart To Heart First Look Kevin Hart’s new talk show, “Hart to Heart” premiers this Thursday, August 5th on Peacock. A teaser shows the first few episodes where the comedian is chatting it up with Miley Cyrus, Don Cheadle, and Kelly Clarkson. The show is set on location in Hart’s wine cellar. What celebrity do you hope to see on Kevin Hart’s new show? Do you think Kevin Hart could take a spot as a late-night show host?

