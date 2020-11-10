Kevin Hart Special Coming to Netflix
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 25: Actor Kevin Hart speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2018 Universal Pictures Invites You to a Special Presentation Featuring Footage from its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
If you’re looking for more streaming service content, Kevin Hart is ready to give you something to check out.
The comedian has revealed that he’s releasing a new standup comedy special. The special, titled Zero F**ks Given will debut on Netflix on November 17.
This marks the sixth time Hart has teamed up with the streaming service for a comedy special.