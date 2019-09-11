KFC is Now Serving French Fries and People are Loving Them
Photo courtesy of @paolomgl on Twitter
Today.com – KFC is currently offering a new item it’s calling Secret Recipe Fries at select locations. That “secret recipe” refers to the legendary seasoning of its staple menu item.
The move is pretty surprising considering the chain has never offered french fries in the U.S., and while they are available at other KFC locations around the world, they aren’t seasoned. The chain’s seasoned wedges (the closest thing KFC offers to a fry currently) won’t be going anywhere anytime soon, though.
“KFC is currently testing Secret Recipe Fries in select markets. We are always testing new menu items to see what resonates with our customers,” a representative for KFC told TODAY through an emailed statement.
By Willy J – French fries are now being served at select KFC’s throughout the country and people are here for them! The fries apparently have a “secret recipe” which is similar to the 11 different spices they use to season their chicken. If you think chicken flavored fries would suck, don’t bash them until you try them.
KFC served thick cut fries before but these are the real deal. Right now the fries have been seen being sold in California, Michigan, and Indiana which are three very different locations to test these things but who cares, if there is one thing KFC has been missing, it’s classic french fries.