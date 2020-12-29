Listen
KFRX Mornings
D-Wayne
JDub
SK
Tino Cochino Radio
Watch
Win
Experience
Concerts
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Featured
KFRX Weather Update
Dec 29, 2020 @ 11:29am
Reports from Lincoln Transportation & Utilities.
Lincoln
Transportation and Utilities (LTU) has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 1 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, December 29. A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus routes, and other major arterial streets. A map of these routes is available at
https://snow.lincoln.ne.gov/
. Residential street plowing is underway. Residential parking bans are not in effect.
Residents are asked to refrain from parking on the streets to give plows as much room as possible. Depending on snow accumulation, multiple passes may be required.
Arterial streets are snow-covered and snow-packed. Drivers should be alert for slick spots, hidden hazards, and windrows of snow from plowing operations.
Winter Weather Operation Routes
TAGS
Lincoln
snow
updates
weather
Contests
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 years ago
Lincoln's Hit Music
Listen
KFRX Mornings
D-Wayne
JDub
SK
Tino Cochino Radio
Watch
Win
Experience
Concerts
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL