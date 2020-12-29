KFRX Weather Update

      Weather Alert

Dec 29, 2020 @ 11:29am
Reports from Lincoln Transportation & Utilities.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lincoln, effective at 1 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, December 29.  A snow emergency means parking is banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, bus routes, and other major arterial streets.  A map of these routes is available at https://snow.lincoln.ne.gov/. Residential street plowing is underway.  Residential parking bans are not in effect.
 
Residents are asked to refrain from parking on the streets to give plows as much room as possible. Depending on snow accumulation, multiple passes may be required.  Arterial streets are snow-covered and snow-packed. Drivers should be alert for slick spots, hidden hazards, and windrows of snow from plowing operations.

