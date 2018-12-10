Kid Rock Is Paying Off People’s Layaway at Walmart

Apparently, people are showing their generosity this holiday season by going to Walmart, and paying off layaway items. TYLER PERRY paid off $434,000 worth of layaway at two Walmarts last week . . . and now KID ROCK has joined in.

He Tweeted, quote, “Tyler, great idea! I followed your lead, and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!” The manager of the store said it cost him $81,000.

So, if you need a break this Christmas, it wouldn’t be the WORST idea to go to Walmart, put some stuff on layaway, hope that the trend continues . . . and that someone like Eva Longoria or Ashton Kutcher comes in and pays it off.