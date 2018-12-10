Kid Rock Is Paying Off People’s Layaway at Walmart

(Photo: Terry Renna / AP Photo)

Apparently, people are showing their generosity this holiday season by going to Walmart, and paying off layaway items.  TYLER PERRY paid off $434,000 worth of layaway at two Walmarts last week . . . and now KID ROCK has joined in.

He Tweeted, quote, “Tyler, great idea!  I followed your lead, and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville.  Merry Christmas and God Bless You!”  The manager of the store said it cost him $81,000.

So, if you need a break this Christmas, it wouldn’t be the WORST idea to go to Walmart, put some stuff on layaway, hope that the trend continues . . . and that someone like Eva Longoria or Ashton Kutcher comes in and pays it off.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Does This Look Like The Face of a Man Who Was Arrested for Telling Kids Santa Isn’t Real? “Rolling Stone’s” List of the Best Movies of 2018 A Principal in Nebraska Banned Candy Canes Because “The Shape Is ‘J’ for Jesus” The Trailer for Captain Marvel is here!! A Guy Trying to Propose in Times Square Dropped the Ring Down a Grate What’s Coming to Netflix: December 2018