Kidnapped Woman Reunites With Family 51 Years Later

Ancestry DNA testing deoxyribonucleic acid test genes expression and World Map

In 1971, Melissa Highsmith went missing when she was kidnapped by a babysitter at just 22 months old, but her family has just solved the case. After 51 years, they are making up for lost time and getting to know one another. Thanks to her kids for doing a DNA test, she was able to find her parents. Watch the reunion from KKTV HERE.