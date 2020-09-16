Kids React to Teacher Getting Booted from Virtual Class
Elementary Students Working At Computers In Classroom
Michelle Westmoreland, an educator at Mount Olive Elementary School in King, North Carolina, was reading a story to 17 second graders on Aug. 26 when she was booted from Google Meet.
It only took her two minutes to log back on but all the kids were there like nothing happened.
“I’m frantic, trying to get back in the meeting and I had no idea they were all still connected and having these wonderful conversations,” Westmoreland said. “They were so engaged, concerned and waiting on me to come back. I’m very proud and impressed.”
I’m like “WHAAAAAAT?!” When I was a kid, we would have gone wild. These are the best second graders EVER. Also the cutest too.
Check out the video here: