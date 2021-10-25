Killer Listing: Nightmare on Elm Street House FORSALE
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: "Freddy Krueger" from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is seen at The Hollywood Museum Celebrates “The Silence Of The Lambs” 30th Anniversary at The Hollywood Museum on October 20, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Killer Listing: Nightmare On Elm Street House Could Be Yours For $3 Million Freddy Krueger doesn’t live there anymore, but the house-made famous by Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street is up for sale with a price tag of $3.25 million. The house, located at 1428 N Genesee in Los Angeles, is a two-story Dutch colonial with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also has a detached guesthouse with a designer kitchen and bathroom. The 1984 A Nightmare on Elm Street was the first installment in the franchise then went on to six sequels. The film also marked Johnny Depp’s screen debut. What’s your favorite (or most memorable) scene in A Nightmare on Elm Street?