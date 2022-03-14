      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian Goes Viral For Interview

Mar 14, 2022 @ 7:18am
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Steve Forbes (L) interviews Kim Kardashian during the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Variety Magazine recently did an interview with The Kardashian clan – Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.  The interview clip went viral on Tik Tok for what Kim said in regards to women and working.  It is evident that she believes she is helping women with her advice but for the majority of women (and men) it ended up being a slap in the face.  What do you think?

@varietymagazine The Kardashians share their advice for women in business 💼 @kimkardashian @Kris @Kourtney ❤️ @Khloé Kardashian ♬ original sound – Variety

