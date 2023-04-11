106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Kim Kardashian Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Cast For Upcoming Season

April 10, 2023 8:07PM CDT
Reportedly, Kim Kardashian will be joining the cast of American Horror Story for its new season.
Ryan Murphy said in his statement, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”
He continued, “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”
Murphy is planning on premiering the new season in June and starting production later this month.
Which season from American Horror Story is your favorite and why?

