Kim Kardashian joked that she will ‘catch the bouquet’ at Paris’ Wedding
Paris Hilton recently got married, and her sister, who was also the maid of honor, said that Kim Kardashian joked about the bouquet toss.
Nicky Hilton said, “It’s funny, at the wedding, Kim joked, ‘I’m gonna catch that bouquet!'”
Kim Kardashian has been hot and heavy with Pete Davidson as of late so could this mean that she is getting serious with him?
An insider claimed, “Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention.”