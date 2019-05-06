By now, we all know that celebrities don’t make social media posts about products out of the goodness of their hearts. They’re getting PAID for it. But sometimes it’s hard to believe just how lucrative this business is.
According to TMZ, KIM KARDASHIAN makes $1 MILLION per Instagram post. That’s right . . . a million bucks. And she’s not the only one. Her sister KYLIE JENNER reportedly makes that much, too.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Missing Bali! 🌿🐘 and the amazing elephant sanctuary 📷 @kristennoelcrawley
Speaking of Kim . . . she’s still kicking butt on that criminal reform thing. She just helped free a guy named Jeffrey Stringer, who’s been locked up for 22 years on a drug possession conviction. He got life because of the three-strikes law.
We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami – he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019