Kim Kardashian Makes $1 Million Per Instagram Post?

By now, we all know that celebrities don’t make social media posts about products out of the goodness of their hearts.  They’re getting PAID for it.  But sometimes it’s hard to believe just how lucrative this business is.

According to TMZ, KIM KARDASHIAN makes $1 MILLION per Instagram post.  That’s right . . . a million bucks.  And she’s not the only one.  Her sister KYLIE JENNER reportedly makes that much, too.

 

Throwback to Kourtney’s Birthday @versace 📷 @splashnews

Missing Bali! 🌿🐘 and the amazing elephant sanctuary 📷 @kristennoelcrawley

Who saw last weeks episode of KUWTK when we were in Bali? We continue it this week in Bali so be sure to tune into E!

Speaking of Kim . . . she’s still kicking butt on that criminal reform thing.  She just helped free a guy named Jeffrey Stringer, who’s been locked up for 22 years on a drug possession conviction.  He got life because of the three-strikes law.

