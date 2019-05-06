By now, we all know that celebrities don’t make social media posts about products out of the goodness of their hearts. They’re getting PAID for it. But sometimes it’s hard to believe just how lucrative this business is.

According to TMZ, KIM KARDASHIAN makes $1 MILLION per Instagram post. That’s right . . . a million bucks. And she’s not the only one. Her sister KYLIE JENNER reportedly makes that much, too.

View this post on Instagram Throwback to Kourtney’s Birthday @versace 📷 @splashnews A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 4, 2019 at 8:13pm PDT

Speaking of Kim . . . she’s still kicking butt on that criminal reform thing. She just helped free a guy named Jeffrey Stringer, who’s been locked up for 22 years on a drug possession conviction. He got life because of the three-strikes law.