Kim Kardashian Paying for Security at Kids’ School After Kanye’s Online Attacks

Thanks to Kanye’s online attacks, Kim Kardashian has had to pay for extra security at her children’s school.

Kanye has put the name of the school where his children attend after Kim refuses to enroll them in his Donda school.

The rapper/designer took to social media after wearing a “white lives matter” t-shirt at his fashion show in Paris last week. He wore the shirt again at North’s basketball game over the weekend.

Kim did not interact with Kanye while at North’s game and even had her car moved, so she didn’t have to walk out with him. According to Rolling Stone, the Donda Academy offers “parkour classes, a cone of silence, and a principal with no apparent formal teaching experience.”