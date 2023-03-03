Kim Kardashian Will Be On James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Segment

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)

Kim Kardashian will be featured on James Corden’s infamous segment, Carpool Karaoke, which they filmed recently.

They filmed the segment in Malibu, and pictures of the two of them surfaced as they were fueling up at a gas station.

James Corden will be leaving his show very soon, and Kim has decided to appear one last time on his show before he retires.

Which song do you think Kim Kardashian will sing during this segment?