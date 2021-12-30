Kim Kardashian’s Neighbor Wants Judge to Stop Her From Constructing Driveway
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 31: In this handout photo provided by Forum Photos, Among the VIP guests of Managing Partner, Shelli Azoff, and Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, in the exclusive Forum Club enjoying the Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman show at the Forum were Kim Kardashian and daughter, North West on March 31, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)
Sarah Key is a thorn in Kim Kardashian’s side. According to TMZ, she’s filed an injunction against the Hidden Hill Community Association to block Kim from constructing a driveway, that Key says, would be partially built on her property.
Key is the same neighbor who filed a restraining order from Kim building an underground vault, subterranean parking, attached subterranean wellness center, and a detached guardhouse earlier this year.
Kim denied that she wanted to build a vault.