King Richard Movie Trailer.
Serena Williams: “I’m So Excited For King Richard New Trailer!” Serena Williams says she’s “so excited for [the new] King Richard new trailer.” The movie is about Serena and Venus Williams’ tennis careers and how their father, Richard Williams helped to put them in a position to dominate the tennis world. Serena called the movie, “a cool experience” and no doubt will be watching it when it begins streaming on HBOMax and hits theatres on November 19th. Have you seen the “King Richard” trailer?