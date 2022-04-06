Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Did Not Have a Marriage License ‘Practice Makes Perfect’
One thing about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker–they are going to have fun no matter what!
After keeping fans confused about whether the couple eloped in Las Vegas it appears they were just practicing.
Kourtney uploaded a few photos from her weekend
She captioned the photo dump,
once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.