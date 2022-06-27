Krispy Kreme Introduces

Krispy Kreme launches the I Heart America collection of four new doughnuts for the Fourth of July. The four new American-themed donuts are the “Soaring Firework Heart,” a heart-shaped doughnut filled with strawberries and Kreme. The “Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart,” a heart-shaped doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme. The “Stars & Stripes Heart,” a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle and a star sprinkle blend. The “Star-Spangled Sprinkle,” an original glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with red and white star sprinkles. The donuts will be available starting June 27th. What is your favorite type of donut?