Krispy Kreme is Giving UNLIMITED Free Donuts to People with COVID Vaccine Card.
Krispy Kreme is going to give away a free glazed doughnut to anyone who comes in with a COVID-19 vaccination card.
Customers will have through the end of the year to take advantage of the deal and will have to have at least one of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The company said today, “Whatever little things brands can do to help make it past the pandemic are good things.”
There are no limits on the free donuts, so a vaccinated person can claim a free donut every day.
The chain will also give employees up to four hours of paid time off to get their vaccines although they will not require the vaccinations.