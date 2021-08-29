Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ [TRAILER]
Kristen Stewart is redefining her career with the reverent new biopic portraying the Princess of Wales, Diana. Spencer, has exploded with hype surrounding a new teaser which gives a first glimpse of Stewart’s portrayal of the late Princess Diana
For most of the trailer, Stewart shows emotion without uttering a single word. At the end, a character played by her co-star Sally Hawkins says, “They know everything,” to which Stewart responds with a perfect British accent, “They don’t.
Chills.
The movie is directed by Pablo Larraín, who received acclaim for directing another biopic similar in tone, Jackie, depicting the life of Jackie Kennedy. Spencer takes place in 1991 when Diana makes the decision to pull the plug on her marriage to Prince Charles.