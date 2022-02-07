Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Second Child With Travis Scott
Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott who welcomed their second child on February 2nd.
Kylie posted a black and white picture of the baby’s hand being held by what is assumed to be big sister, Stormi who turned 4 on February 1st.
Page Six is confirming the baby is a boy, however, the name isn’t known. Kylie posted pictures of flowers she received after giving birth. One bouquet was gifted by her sister, Kim, and her four children.
“Congratulations Travis, Kylie, and Stormi!” a card sticking out of a bed of purple roses read. “We are so excited and love you so much. Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm XOXO.”