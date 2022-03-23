Kylie Jenner Changes Baby’s Name
On February 6, Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her son with Travis Scott, their second child together, in an Instagram post of a tiny hand holding an even tinier hand. The baby boy, who was apparently born on 2/2/22, is the latest addition to the Kar-Jenner family and, for all practical purposes, Stormi Webster’s new personal assistant.
In typical cryptic-celeb-baby-announcement fashion, neither of the baby’s parents (or famous aunties) revealed his name right away. But less than a week later, Kylie shared her son’s name in an Instagram Story. “WOLF WEBSTER,” she wrote, along with a white-heart emoji. Or so we thought.
It turns out the baby didn’t really give off “Wolf” vibes, because on March 21 — a full month after Jenner announced her son’s name — she took it back. After posting a sweet video chronicling her pregnancy, titled “To Our Son,” and seeing fans and media outlets refer to her son as “Wolf,” Kylie set the record straight on her Instagram stories. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”