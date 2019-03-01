Kylie Jenner has accused Travis Scott of cheating on her

The Kardashian family is already in turmoil, after KHLOE’s boyfriend TRISTAN THOMPSON messed around with KYLIE JENNER’s now-FORMER best friend, Jordyn Woods.

And now there’s a rumor going around that Kylie’s been cheated on by her boyfriend (slash) baby-daddy TRAVIS SCOTT. But not with Jordyn Woods. That we know of. Heck, anything’s possible at this point.

TMZ says that Travis flew home from his tour on Wednesday to surprise Kylie and their daughter Stormi. But at some point in the day, Kylie supposedly found “evidence” that Travis was cheating, and they got into a huge fight.

So Travis canceled last night’s show in Buffalo, New York so he could stay back in L.A. and deal with it.

Travis Tweeted that he bagged on the show due to illness, and his rep told the same thing to E! Online. So until further notice, that’s the official word.

On a related note, Jordyn will be on JADA PINKETT SMITH’s Facebook show, “Red Table Talk” today, to discuss what happened between her and Tristan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Table Talk (@redtabletalk) on Feb 26, 2019 at 7:55pm PST