L.A. Cutting $100-150M from LAPD Budget to Reinvest in Communities of Color
During a press conference Wednesday evening, Los Angeles, California Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that $250 million would be cut from the city’s budget to reinvest in communities of color.
L.A. Police Commission President Eileen Decker then said that $100-$150 million of that budget cut could come from the city’s police department budget. The mayor’s previous budget for the LAPD was $1.8 billion.
The mayor is holding another press conference on Thursday to give a more accurate picture about where the reinvested money will go. Saying “Prejudice can never be apart of police work” Garcetti promised that the money intended for communities of color will be distributed “now…not years from now.”