LA Rams Celebrate More Than The BIG Game
TOPSHOT - A general view shows the stadium after the LA Rams won Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
The LA Rams won the BIG game but for two lucky players the day is going to mean even more than most! Wide receiver, Van Jefferson, rushed out of the stadium to welcome the birth of his and his wife’s second child. She went into labor during the game but was able to hold him in until Van got there. Updates on Van’s IG.
After winning a Super Bowl 2022 ring, the Taylor Rapp, the Rams safety pulled out a ring of his own, proposing to his girlfriend Dani Johnson right on the field of the SoFi stadium in front of a crowd of cheering fans. Cameras watching caught the happy moment for the 24-year-old athlete and his now-fiancée.