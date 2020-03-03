      Weather Alert

Lady Gaga announces new album out April 10

Mar 3, 2020 @ 10:29am

Chromatica will be out April 10th! It will include new pop bop “Stupid Love.” Gaga hasn’t released a full album in 4 years, and this will be her 6th release… are you still excited Little Monsters?!

  • Lindsey

