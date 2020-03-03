Lady Gaga announces new album out April 10

Chromatica will be out April 10th! It will include new pop bop “Stupid Love.” Gaga hasn’t released a full album in 4 years, and this will be her 6th release… are you still excited Little Monsters?!
Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now ⚔️💓 https://t.co/GjJUC3PRWz
This is not the album cover but we made it for you to enjoy in the meantime 😘 pic.twitter.com/dz2KWt1MzN
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 2, 2020
