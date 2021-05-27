Lady Gaga Joins Friends Reunion

If you missed it Lady Gaga joined the “Friends Reunion” and Phoebe “Lisa Kudrow” to sing Smelly Cat. Check it out below.
Lady Gaga joined actress Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay to sing a duet of Phoebe’s famous song ‘Smelly Cat’ during the ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/ZknVSfe4zx
— billboard (@billboard) May 27, 2021
Lady Gaga joined actress Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay to sing a duet of Phoebe’s famous song ‘Smelly Cat’ during the ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/ZknVSfe4zx
— billboard (@billboard) May 27, 2021