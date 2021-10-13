Lady Gaga Poses In Scarf Made From $100 Bills
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga is headed to Sin City in style! She posted a picture to Instagram wearing a black and white polka-dot dress with $100 bills as her boa. One catch though…the bills are fake!
It’s been two years since Gaga performed in Vegas. Her residency at the MGM Park Theatre begins Thursday, October 14th-October 31st.
Gaga’s new Jazz album, “Love For Sale” with the legendary Tony Bennett was just released and on November 26th she stars in Ridley Scott’s film House Of Gucci.
Gaga will hit the stage in gorgeous gowns and a 30-piece orchestra for which she will get $750,000 per night plus a percentage of merchandise sales.