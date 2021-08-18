Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is Homeless Months After Living Out Of Van, Asks Public For Help
Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is asking for help after being shot in the chest while trying to defend Lady Gaga’s french bulldogs against dog nappers.
Fischer was hospitalized and has since started a GoFundMe page asking for $40,000 to get a new RV so he can travel across the country on a “process of growing from trauma.”
Fischer says the incident left him scared, lonely, abandoned, and unsupported. Many questioned why Gaga hadn’t given him the money.
“With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help,” wrote Fischer.
As for what “growing from trauma” looks like to Fischer, he says his trip across the United States would include retreat centers, trauma programs, queer healers, creatives, and spiritual leaders.