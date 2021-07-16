Las Vegas Restaurant features ‘most expensive steak ever sold’ at $20,000
A Las Vegas restaurant on the Strip is featuring the ‘most expensive steak ever sold’ at $20,000.
Wally’s at Resort World posted this pricey steak on Facebook with the caption,
“This is how we roll at #wallyslasvegas We served up the ‘most expensive steak ever sold’ – a $20K 200 day dry-aged Porterhouse with tons of truffles at our new location Resorts World Las Vegas Want to try this super-exclusive meat direct from Fleishers Craft Butchery? We’re offering the ribeye, available in 50-60oz cuts, in very limited supply. Now’s your chance to eat like a real VIP.”
The Facebook post features a collage of pictures of the steak, and they also posted the ‘most expensive steak’ on Instagram as well.