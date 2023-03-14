‘Last of Us’ Finale

Source: YouTube

Not even the Oscars could stop the series The Last Of Us from breaking more records.

The numbers continue to increase as the series finale set another viewership record.

Each week the series grew in viewership, and the same is true for the HBO Max series season finale. A record 8.2 million viewers caught the season one finale of the video game-adapted series.

Each week, the viewership of each season one episode saw more viewers. As a matter of fact, the series is now the most-watched show on HBO Max in Latin America and Europe.