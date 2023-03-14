‘Last of Us’ Finale
Not even the Oscars could stop the series The Last Of Us from breaking more records.
The numbers continue to increase as the series finale set another viewership record.
Each week the series grew in viewership, and the same is true for the HBO Max series season finale. A record 8.2 million viewers caught the season one finale of the video game-adapted series.
Each week, the viewership of each season one episode saw more viewers. As a matter of fact, the series is now the most-watched show on HBO Max in Latin America and Europe.
The Last of Us Season 2:
– Will be different than the games
– Bella Ramsey will return as Ellie
– Will have much more infected
– Will cover The Last of Us Part 2 story
– Won’t cover the whole second game
– Filming could start later this year
– New kinds of infected are coming
-… https://t.co/o87700IEbL pic.twitter.com/MJPDZDyPtz
— DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) March 13, 2023